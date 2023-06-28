<p class="p1"><span class="s1">An advisory body on technology issues within the Commodity Futures Trading Commission is set to discuss decentralized finance and a recent win in the regulator's case against Ooki DAO.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">The CFTC’s Technology Advisory Committee plans to meet July 18 at its Washington D.C. headquarters.</span></p>\r\n<p><span class="s2">“Decentralized finance (DeFi) models such as decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) and the Commission’s recent Ooki DAO case will be discussed, in addition to other DeFi issues,” <span class="s1">CFTC Commissioner Christy Goldsmith Romero, the committee’s sponsor, said in a Wednesday statement. </span></span></p>\r\n<h2 class="p1"><span class="s2"><b>CFTC and DeFi </b></span></h2>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s2">The committee will discuss Ooki DAO about a month after a <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/234019/cftc-wins-ooki-dao-case-setting-precedent-that-daos-can-be-held-liable"><span class="s3">federal judge ruled</span></a> in favor of the CFTC after that DAO failed to respond to an enforcement action taken by the regulator. That judgment set a precedent that other DAOs could be held liable for legal violations as a “person” under the Commodity Exchange Act.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s2">Enforcement actions against Ooki DAO received pushback from some, including crypto investment firm <a href="https://policy.paradigm.xyz/assets/writing/DAO%20Amicus%20Brief%20(Exhibit%20A)%20(FINAL)(1534023141.1).pdf"><span class="s3">Paradigm</span></a> which argued the CFTC can not hold individual DAO participants liable and has to show that they did something to violate the law. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Goldsmith Romero said the committee will also hear from technology experts on topics including artificial intelligence and decentralized finance. </span><span class="s2">The committee also plans to introduce three subcommittees, including one specifically on digital assets and blockchain technology, according to the statement. </span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>