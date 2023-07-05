<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Valkyrie Funds is the latest firm with a proposed spot bitcoin ETF that plans to use a surveillance sharing agreement with crypto exchange Coinbase.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Valkyrie initially proposed the <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/235921/valkyrie-joins-race-for-spot-bitcoin-etf-with-wednesday-sec-filing"><span class="s2">fund</span></a> last month, with plans to list shares on Nasdaq. A new <a href="https://listingcenter.nasdaq.com/assets/rulebook/NASDAQ/filings/SR-NASDAQ-2023-019.pdf">19b-4 filing</a> from the exchange dated July 3 and released Wednesday lists Coinbase as a surveillance sharing partner — much like other applications that have been refiled over the past several weeks. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">“Trading of Bitcoin on Coinbase represents a significant portion of US-based Bitcoin trading,” the exchange said in the filing. “According to the Sponsor, the Exchange aims to enter into a surveillance-sharing agreement with Coinbase, the operator of the largest United States-based spot trading platform for Bitcoin representing a majority of global spot BTC trading paired with USD.”</span></p>\r\n<h2>Bitcoin surges as ETF filings stack up</h2>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">The SEC has not yet approved a spot bitcoin ETF, but the race has heated up after filings for large asset managers such as BlackRock and Fidelity included Coinbase in surveillance sharing agreements.</span></p>\r\n<p>The price of bitcoin has surged more than 13% over the past month amid the excitement surrounding the filings. It's currently trading around $30,344, according to <a href="https://www.coingecko.com/en/coins/bitcoin">CoinGecko</a>. </p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>