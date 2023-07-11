<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Cboe on Tuesday submitted <a href="https://www.cboe.com/us/options/regulation/rule_filings/bzx/">amendments</a> for five proposed spot <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/237870/nasdaq-files-for-valkyrie-bitcoin-etf-lists-coinbase-as-surveillance-sharing-partner">bitcoin ETFs</a> to say that it has “reached an agreement on terms” with Coinbase to enter into surveillance sharing agreements.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Previous filings said the exchange was expecting to enter into that agreement.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1"> “On June 21, 2023, the Exchange reached an agreement on terms with Coinbase, Inc. (‘Coinbase’), an operator of a United States-based spot trading platform for Bitcoin that represents a substantial portion of US-based and USD denominated Bitcoin trading, to enter into a surveillance-sharing agreement (‘Spot BTC SSA’) and executed an associated term sheet,” the exchange said in one of the amendments. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">The changes were made for 19b-4 filings for the Wise Origin Bitcoin Trust, WisdomTree Bitcoin Trust, VanEck Bitcoin Trust, Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF and ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF. </span></p>\r\n<h2><strong>The race for the first spot bitcoin ETF continues </strong></h2>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">The race is on for a spot bitcoin ETF as more and more firms, including big names such as BlackRock and Fidelity, have listed Coinbase as a surveillance sharing partner. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s3">The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has not yet approved of a spot bitcoin ETF, and </span><span class="s4">proposals could face headway from the agency as it has repeatedly cited concerns of fraud and market manipulation when assessing previous applications over the years. </span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>