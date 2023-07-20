Uniswap founder Hayden Adams suffers Twitter breach

<p>The Twitter <a href="https://twitter.com/haydenzadams">account</a> of Hayden Adams, creator of the DeFi crypto exchange Uniswap, was breached on Thursday afternoon, with several tweets sent from the account containing links to scam websites.</p>\r\n<p>"Hayden’s account was hacked," The Uniswap Foundation said in a <a href="https://twitter.com/UniswapFND/status/1682119803710980098">tweet</a>. "Do not click this link - or links in similar tweets which might go up."</p>\r\n<p class="p1">A suspect tweet sent from Adams' account had called on UniswapX users to check if they were eligible for gifted $UNI tokens by going to a site hosted in Russia. That website had been registered the day of the hack, a Twitter <a href="https://twitter.com/Wii_Mee/status/1682117881385893888?t=yak-wAwzaEQMmBE-TbwC4A&amp;s=19">user</a> noted.</p>\r\n<p class="p1">The message claiming to gift $UNI tokens has since been deleted, although subsequent tweets sent from the account as late as 4:43 p.m. in New York continued to appear to contain scam links. </p>\r\n<p>Uniswap did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Block. </p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>