SEC lawyers preview likely Ripple appeal in case against Do Kwon

Celsius Network reaches settlements that could clear path to return customer funds: WSJ

Liquidity network Paradigm incubates new appchain 'Paradex' on Starknet

Side Protocol raises $1.5 million in pre-seed funding to grow cross-blockchain liquidity network

Wormhole unveils a Cosmos appchain called Gateway

