<p>Dogecoin mania made a comeback on Tuesday after a logo for the popular meme-based cryptocurrency seemed to find its way to the profile of Elon Musk's rebranded Twitter account. </p>
<p>The price of the world's <a href="https://coinmarketcap.com/">seventh largest</a> cryptocurrency by market capitalization rose 8.9% to $0.08 at 4:39 p.m. in New York, according to <a href="https://www.coingecko.com/en/coins/dogecoin">CoinGecko</a>. That's the highest price since April, with trading volume surging to more than $1.7 billion.</p>
<p>The rally took place as the <a href="https://cryptologos.cc/dogecoin">symbol</a> "Ð" appeared in a part of Musk's Twitter profile that's usually used to signify a location. It was placed right behind the new "X" logo for the company.</p>
<p>Musk, who bought the social media platform last year, also <a href="https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1683877911315599360">retweeted</a> a user who goes by pseudonym "DogeDesigner." </p>

<div id="attachment_241401"class="wp-caption alignnone" style="max-width: 890px;"><img class="has-caption size-full wp-image-241401" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2023/07/twitter-X-musk.jpg" alt="Elon Musk Twitter profile" width="880" height="455" /><p class="wp-caption-text"><span style="font-size: 10pt">Elon Musk's Twitter profile</span></p></div>

<h2>Doge's steady rise</h2>
<p>Musk's tweets have long been known to <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/225056/dogecoin-volatility-expected">influence</a> the price of dogecoin. The cryptocurrency surged earlier this year after Twitter briefly changed its logo to a meme of a Shiba Inu dog that's associated with the token, <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/225328/dogecoin-dives">only to crash</a> more than 8% after it was removed. </p>
<p>Dogecoin's market capitalization currently stands at $11.4 billion, according to <a href="https://coinmarketcap.com/">CoinMarketCap</a>. It's the third best preforming token tracked by the platform over the past week, rising 18.9%.</p>