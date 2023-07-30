<p>Crypto degens have made their way to Coinbase's Layer 2 blockchain. </p>\r\n<p>Coinbase-backed Layer 2, known as Base, <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/239393/coinbase-base-mainnet-developers">launched</a> its mainnet for developers on July 13. It wasn’t slated for public launch until early August. However, in the last 24 hours, it has unexpectedly experienced a significant spike in activity and the introduction of several memecoins.</p>\r\n<p>The Layer 2 recorded over 276,000 transactions in the past day, as reported by DEX Screener. Memecoins like Bald have skyrocketed on the network, surging more than 20,000-fold in just 24 hours. Based, for instance, increased by 5,580 times, while Optism increased 435 fold.</p>\r\n<p><img class="alignnone size-medium wp-image-242053" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2023/07/Screenshot-2023-07-30-at-20.33.09-800x337.png" alt="" width="800" height="337" /></p>\r\n<p><em style="font-size: 8pt;">Source: DEX Screener</em></p>\r\n<p>Although the Base team hasn’t provided an official mainnet bridge during the developer access phase, users can utilize a <a href="https://docs.base.org/tools/bridges/#portal-proxy-contract">portal proxy contract</a>. According to Dune Analytics data, over <a href="https://dune.com/tk-research/base">$48 million</a> in ether has already been transferred to the network.</p>\r\n<p>The Base team previously <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/233722/1-million-wallets-use-coinbase-backed-bases-smart-contracts-during-testing">said</a> its testnet drew interest from over a million wallet addresses deploying on the network. The team also previously said it had no plans to issue a native token for Base. </p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>