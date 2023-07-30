<div class="group w-full text-gray-800 dark:text-gray-100 border-b border-black/10 dark:border-gray-900/50 dark:bg-gray-800">\r\n<div class="flex p-4 gap-4 text-base md:gap-6 md:max-w-2xl lg:max-w-[38rem] xl:max-w-3xl md:py-6 lg:px-0 m-auto">\r\n<div class="relative flex w-[calc(100%-50px)] flex-col gap-1 md:gap-3 lg:w-[calc(100%-115px)]">\r\n<div class="flex flex-grow flex-col gap-3">\r\n<div class="min-h-[20px] flex items-start overflow-x-auto whitespace-pre-wrap break-words flex-col gap-4">\r\n<div class="empty:hidden">Today marks eight years since the Ethereum Foundation announced the rollout of its network.</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n<div class="text-gray-400 flex self-end lg:self-center justify-center mt-2 gap-2 md:gap-3 lg:gap-1 lg:absolute lg:top-0 lg:translate-x-full lg:right-0 lg:mt-0 lg:pl-2 visible"> </div>\r\n<div class="flex justify-between lg:block">On July 30, 2015, former Ethereum Foundation CCO Stephen Taul wrote an official <a href="https://blog.ethereum.org/2015/07/30/ethereum-launches">blog</a> post, announcing that the network’s genesis block had been "loaded."</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n<p>"The Dev team joins me in thanking each and everyone of you for your support during the past year and half. It’s incredible to see the progress that has taken place since that humble first commit on Christmas Eve 2013," the blog said. "The vision of a censorship-proof ‘world computer’ that anyone can program, paying exclusively for what they use and nothing more, is now a reality."</p>\r\n<p>Since that day, Ethereum has grown to become the second-largest blockchain ecosystem, with its native asset, ether, boasting a market capitalization of $227 billion.</p>\r\n<p>Ethereum was co-founded by an array of prominent crypto figures, including Vitalik Buterin, who continues to actively contribute to the network. Other co-founders include Gavin Wood, Anthony Di Iorio, and Joseph Lubin.</p>\r\n<p>Vitalik Buterin published the introductory Ethereum white paper in 2014.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>