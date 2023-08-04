<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Digital Currency Group is facing a probe from New York’s leading law enforcement officer over its financial dealings with subsidiary Genesis Global Capital, according to a report from <a href="https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2023-08-04/dcg-probes-grow-as-ny-attorney-general-seeks-genesis-information"><span class="s2">Bloomberg News</span></a>. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Over the last few months, New York Attorney General Letitia James’ office has asked for information from former executives of Genesis, including former Genesis chief risk officer Michael Patchen, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s1">Genesis Global <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/190311/digital-currency-groups-genesis-global-files-for-bankruptcy-protection"><span class="s3">filed</span></a> for bankruptcy protection earlier this year after taking a financial hit following the collapses of the crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital and the FTX exchange last year. </span></p>\r\n<h2 class="p3"><span class="s1">Trouble for Genesis </span></h2>\r\n<p class="p4"><span class="s1">This is not the first time Genesis has been the subject of investigations. The Securities and Exchange Commission <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/201805/sec-charges-gemini-and-genesis-for-unregistered-offering">sued</a> both crypto exchange Gemini and the crypto firm earlier this year and said </span><span class="s4">that the Earn program constituted an unregistered offer and sale of securities under U.S. law.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s1">Genesis too was <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/190023/genesis-global-capital-investigated-by-u-s-regulators-barrons"><span class="s5">investigated</span></a> by state securities regulators late last year, according to <a href="https://www.barrons.com/articles/crypto-lender-genesis-probe-regulators-51669391920"><span class="s5">Barron’s</span></a>. Alabama was looking into whether Genesis, among other firms, "enticed residents to invest in crypto-related securities without making the proper registrations."</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">DCG and the New York attorney general’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">A DCG spokesperson told Bloomberg that the company is helping regulators and investigative agencies upon request. </span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>