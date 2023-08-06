<p>OPNX has reportedly made a bid to takeover beleaguered lending firm Hodlnaut, according to a report by <a href="https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2023-08-06/opnx-exchange-touted-by-three-arrows-founders-bids-for-hodlnaut">Bloomberg News</a>. </p>\r\n<p>OPNX, which is backed by Three Arrows Capital co-founders Su Zhu and Kyle Davies, has offered to inject $30 million worth of FLEX tokens into the firm to finance a partial payout to creditors, according to the report.</p>\r\n<p>Citing a term sheet, Bloomberg reported that the deal would result in OPNX owning 75% of Hodlnaut. The plan is subject to the approval of Hodlnaut's creditors. If the plan is approved, then users would receive 30% of their claim in FLEX and other cryptocurrencies, Bloomberg's report adds. </p>\r\n<h2>Crypto credit crisis</h2>\r\n<p>Based in Singapore, Hodlnaut was among the several victims of crypto's 2022 credit crisis which resulted in the bankruptcy of a wide-range of lenders including BlockFi, Voyager Digital, and Three Arrows Capital. As for Hodlnaut, the firm halted withdrawals in August 2022 after it lost about <a href="https://decrypt.co/113183/crypto-lender-hodlnaut-lost-almost-190-million-in-terra-crash-report">$190 million in the aftermath</a> of the crash of Terra Luna. The firm was placed under creditor protection by Singapore's High Court at the end of August 2022. </p>\r\n<p>Three Arrows sought protection from creditors in July 2022 under Chapter 15 bankruptcy protection. The petition was filed in the U.S. Southern District of New York. Meanwhile, Three Arrows' liquidators are seeking more than $1 billion from Zhu and Davies. </p>\r\n<h2>Paltry volumes</h2>\r\n<p>OPNX was born out of a partnership with Zhu and Davies as well as Mark Lamb, the co-founder of CoinFlex. The group <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/218171/coinflex-rebrands-to-opnx-with-leslie-lamb-as-ceo-of-3ac-founders-latest-venture">restructured and rebranded</a> the erstwhile derivatives trading platform to launch OPNX in its current form as a venue to trade crypto-related bankruptcy claims and spot cryptocurrencies. </p>\r\n<p>OPNX's volumes are paltry, with the firm only turning over $116,000 worth of cryptocurrency over the last 24-hours, according to <a href="https://www.coingecko.com/en/exchanges/opnx-spot">CoinGecko</a>.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>