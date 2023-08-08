<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Huobi said today that it will soon list </span><span style="font-weight: 400;">PYUSD</span><span style="font-weight: 400;">, a stablecoin <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/243569/paypal-launches-stablecoin">launched</a> Monday by PayPal.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The crypto exchange said in a <a href="https://www.huobi.com/support/en-us/detail/44945804382445">statement</a> that it will be “the first exchange to support the launch of PYUSD stablecoin, and will provide PYUSD/USDT trading pairs with zero trading fee permanently.”</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Huobi, however, did not specify when it will list PayPal's stablecoin. “When the market circulation and liquidity conditions are ripe, Huobi will open trading at the first time,” the company said.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Its announcement came just a day after Huobi advisor and Tron founder Justin Sun </span><a href="https://twitter.com/justinsuntron/status/1688573051179552768"><span style="font-weight: 400;">tweeted</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> that he hoped to invite PayPal to consider issuing PYUSD on Tron. “Mutual benefits await in the digital payment landscape,” Sun wrote in the tweet.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">PayPal launched its </span><span style="font-weight: 400;">own U.S. dollar stablecoin in collaboration with Paxos, and said in a </span><span style="font-weight: 400;">release</span><span style="font-weight: 400;"> that the token will be gradually made available to users in the United States. </span><span style="font-weight: 400;">The payments giant said U.S. dollar deposits, short-term treasuries and similar cash equivalents would fully back PYUSD.</span></p>\r\n<h2><strong>Huobi rumors are swirling</strong></h2>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Huobi’s announcement on potentially listing PYUSD came as the exchange still faces what it claimed were rumors surrounding the supposed arrests of its executives in China, reported by a Hong Kong media outlet.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Huobi advisor Justin Sun </span><a href="https://twitter.com/justinsuntron/status/1688026465387044864"><span style="font-weight: 400;">tweeted</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> “4” on Sunday, a commonly-used phrase in the crypto community — coined by Binance boss Changpeng Zhao — when faced with so-called FUD (fear, uncertainty and doubt). </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Jiayin Xie, Huobi’s head of social media, told The Block today that Huobi’s operation remains normal. </span><span style="font-weight: 400;">“The FUD surrounding the executive arrests did have some impact on us but not much,” Xie, who’s based in Singapore, said.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Sun also </span><a href="https://twitter.com/xiejiayinHuobi/status/1688056497618800642"><span style="font-weight: 400;">retweeted</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> an earlier post of Xie refusing the rumor.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>