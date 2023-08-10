<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Prolific crypto </span><span style="font-weight: 400">venture capital firm Outlier Ventures and Futureverse, an AI metaverse company, have launched an accelerator program to aid startups building for applications designed for an open metaverse.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">The Futureverse Base Camp, a 12-week accelerator program, will support participating startups building on the Root Network with $100,000 in development capital, the companies said in a statement. The Root Network is Futureverse’s “</span><span style="font-weight: 400">public decentralized blockchain network optimized for metaverse apps and experiences.”</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">On top of mentorship from Outlier and Futureverse, between six to 10 startups will be selected to receive funding likely between $600,000 to $1 million in total, according to a person familiar with the matter. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Using AI, Futureverse said it possesses a “suite of proprietary” tools designed to help construct and operate an open metaverse bolstered by blockchain technology. The company recently </span><span style="font-weight: 400">raised $54 million in <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/240321/ripple-invests-in-round-for-ai-metaverse-company-partnered-with-fifa-and-mastercard">Series A funding</a>. The well known </span><span style="font-weight: 400">crypto payment solutions provider Ripple Labs participated in the round</span><span style="font-weight: 400"> led by 10T Holdings.</span></p>\r\n<h2>High-profile partners</h2>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">"Futureverse has created what we believe to be foundational building blocks and brand partnerships for the open metaverse at scale,” said Outlier Founder and CEO Jamie Burke. “From the early stages of working with them, we have invested in multiple layers of their stack and IP, as they simultaneously partnered with a growing number of portfolio companies coming out of our accelerator.”</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Outlier has invested in 250 startups, according to the statement.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Futureverse, which was founded by </span><span style="font-weight: 400">Aaron McDonald, Shara Senderoff, Marco Brondani and Daniel Gillespie, </span><span style="font-weight: 400">has partnerships with </span><span style="font-weight: 400">high-profile organizations and entrepreneurs like FIFA, Mastercard, Death Row Records, Snoop Dogg and Keanu Reeves.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Outlier and </span><span style="font-weight: 400">Futureverse's </span><span style="font-weight: 400">accelerator program is slated to kick off in January 2024. </span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>