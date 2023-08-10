<p>Argentina said earlier this week that a government information agency is launching an <a href="https://www.argentina.gob.ar/sites/default/files/2023/08/fundacion_worldcoin.pdf">investigation</a> into the Worldcoin Foundation, the identity-focused crypto project co-created by Sam Altman.</p>\r\n<p>The Public Information Access Agency will "thoroughly analyze" the processes and practices used in relation to the collection, storage and use of personal data, the government said in a <a href="https://www.argentina.gob.ar/noticias/la-aaip-investiga-el-tratamiento-de-datos-personales-de-worldcoin-en-argentina">statement</a>. It plans to take unspecified measures to address any problem identified. </p>\r\n<p>A number of people had their face and eyes scanned in exchange for compensation at points around the capital city of Buenos Aires and other provinces. </p>\r\n<p>"Cases like this show the need to strengthen the current legal framework regarding the Protection of Personal Data," the statement said. "Citizens have the right, whenever personal data is provided, to have clear and accessible information in relation to the transfer, use and purpose for which the data is collected and processed, especially with regard to sensitive data, such as biometrics."</p>\r\n<h2>Kenya had previously suspended project</h2>\r\n<p>Worldcoin said <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/243461/worldcoin-activity-launch-week">earlier this week</a> that signups had surged, with verifications rising by more than 100% in the week following the public launch. </p>\r\n<p>After signing up <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/242704/worldcoin-suspended-in-kenya-one-of-its-biggest-markets-for-sign-ups-so-far" target="_blank" rel="noopener">more than a quarter of a million</a> people in Kenya, the country <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/242704/worldcoin-suspended-in-kenya-one-of-its-biggest-markets-for-sign-ups-so-far">suspended</a> the project over concerns about its operations.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>