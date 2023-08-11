Premium News

Bakkt brings focus back to crypto custody in Q2 earnings

Kraken outpaces Coinbase as most liquid US exchange for altcoins: Kaiko

Exclusive
Binance is applying to get registered in Taiwan for AML compliance: sources

Gemini adds XRP Ledger as its 13th supported blockchain

Coinbase Ventures invests in Rocket Pool via RPL token purchase

Bakkt brings focus back to crypto custody in Q2 earnings

Kraken outpaces Coinbase as most liquid US exchange for altcoins: Kaiko

Exclusive
Binance is applying to get registered in Taiwan for AML compliance: sources

Gemini adds XRP Ledger as its 13th supported blockchain

Coinbase Ventures invests in Rocket Pool via RPL token purchase

Live
BTCUSD
$ 29,471.50 0.15%
ETHUSD
$ 1,852.17 0.19%
LTCUSD
$ 83.46 0.73%
SOLUSD
$ 24.81 0.88%
Get The Scoop from The Block’s Frank Chaparro. The new biweekly crypto markets newsletter. Sign Up Now
Premium News

Bakkt brings focus back to crypto custody in Q2 earnings

Kraken outpaces Coinbase as most liquid US exchange for altcoins: Kaiko

Exclusive
Binance is applying to get registered in Taiwan for AML compliance: sources

Gemini adds XRP Ledger as its 13th supported blockchain

Coinbase Ventures invests in Rocket Pool via RPL token purchase