Singapore watchdog finalizes stablecoin rules

<p>The Monetary Authority of Singapore today finalized new rules governing stablecoins.</p>
<p>MAS said the framework aims to ensure "a high degree of value stability for stablecoins regulated in Singapore," in <a href="https://www.mas.gov.sg/news/media-releases/2023/mas-finalises-stablecoin-regulatory-framework">an announcement</a> issued Tuesday afternoon Asia time.</p>
<p>The watchdog had kicked off a public consultation on the framework in October last year and said it factored feedback into the new rules' design.</p>
<p>The framework will apply to any single-currency stablecoins pegged to the Singapore Dollar or any other G10 currency issued in Singapore.</p>
<h2>Key requirements for issuers</h2>
<p>MAS said potential issuers will need to meet several key requirements. Those include the need to maintain suitable reserve assets to ensure stability; a requirement that they maintain a minimum capital base and liquid assets; the ability to return the par value of stablecoins to holders within five business days from a redemption request; and disclosure requirements.</p>
<p>Ms Ho Hern Shin, Deputy Managing Director (Financial Supervision) at MAS, said in a written statement, "MAS' stablecoin regulatory framework aims to facilitate the use of stablecoins as a credible digital medium of exchange, and as a bridge between the fiat and digital asset ecosystems. We encourage SCS issuers who would like their stablecoins recognised as 'MAS regulated stablecoins' to make early preparations for compliance."</p>