<p>DeFi lending platform Compound is the latest protocol to launch on the new Coinbase-incubated Ethereum Layer 2 network Base.</p>
<p>The integration allows users to utilize ether and Coinbase-wrapped staked ether as collateral to borrow the newly bridged USDC stablecoin, known as USDbC, on Base, developer Compound Labs <a href="https://twitter.com/compoundfinance/status/1691134310844424192">said</a> on Monday.</p>
<p>According to the market dashboard, the current total collateral is $3.64 million, with the total amount borrowed reaching $2.25 million. Lenders can earn an APR of 1.25%, while users can borrow at an APR of 2.84%. Ether represents $2.47 million of the collateral deployed and cbETH represents $1.17 million.</p>
<h2>Compound joins other DeFi protocols on Base</h2>
<p>Jared Grey, Head Chef of the decentralized exchange SushiSwap, also <a href="https://twitter.com/jaredgrey/status/1691228764934418432?s=20">confirmed</a> that SushiSwap V2 is also coming to Base due to project demand, having previously <a href="https://www.sushi.com/blog/sushi-is-live-on-base-1">deployed</a> its V3 on the network. Further communication on the move is expected this week. </p>
<p>Last week, the largest decentralized exchange, Uniswap, also <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/243721/uniswap-gets-deployed-on-coinbases-layer-2-network-base">integrated</a> its V3 to the Ethereum Layer 2 — generating over 10,000 transactions on its first day of launch.</p>
<p>The Base mainnet officially <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/243899/base-mainnet-onchain-summer">opened</a> to the general public on August 9, with the number of daily active users on Base surpassing <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/244333/coinbase-l2-base-dau-friendtech">100,000</a> — partly attributed to social network friend.tech. Daily transactions on the Ethereum Layer 2 are also approaching the levels of dominant Optimistic Rollup scaling solutions Optimism and Arbitrum, according to The Block's <a href="https://www.theblockcrypto.com/data/scaling-solutions/optimistic-rollups/transaction-count-daily-7dma">data dashboard</a>.</p>
<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://embed.theblockcrypto.com/data/scaling-solutions/optimistic-rollups/transaction-count-daily-7dma/embed" title="Transaction Count on Optimistic Rollups (Daily, 7DMA)" width="100%"></iframe></p>