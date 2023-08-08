<p>Uniswap, the largest decentralized exchange on Ethereum by trading volume, has been integrated into Coinbase's Base network, enabling users to swap tokens on the Layer 2 network.</p>\r\n<p>Since the integration went live, Uniswap — specifically the third iteration of its exchange — on Base recorded more than 11,700 transactions and about <a href="https://www.geckoterminal.com/base/uniswap-v3-base/pools">$3.65 million</a> in trading volume. This makes it the fourth-largest DEX by volume on Base, following RocketSwap, BaseSwap, and SushiSwap, according to CoinGecko <a href="https://www.geckoterminal.com/dex-rankings">data</a>.</p>\r\n<p>The Base network is set to open to the public this Thursday, during an event dubbed “<a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/242961/base-network-bridge">Onchain Summer</a>.” In the lead-up to this debut, a combination of developers and users have already transferred assets valued at <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/243379/bridged-assets-to-coinbases-layer-2-top-100-million">over $100 million</a> to the network.</p>\r\n<h2><strong>Incidents on Base</strong></h2>\r\n<p>Base operates on the OP software stack and functions as a Layer 2 blockchain. It was first <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/239393/coinbase-base-mainnet-developers?utm_source=twitter&amp;utm_medium=social">launched</a> on July 13, intended solely for developers. Despite this, many users, in anticipation of its official release, migrated their assets to the network using a bridge contract and unofficial bridges mostly to trade emerging memecoins.</p>\r\n<p>LeetSwap, one of Base’s first decentralized exchanges, suffered a significant security <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/242402/leetswap-bases-leading-dex-halts-trading-amid-reports-of-an-exploit">hack</a> on July 31. It’s worth mentioning that LeetSwap’s development came from an unidentified team. In contrast, Uniswap and SushiSwap, now available on Base, are both more established.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>