Premium News

Binance user base surges to 150 million, CZ says — despite US regulatory lawsuits

Coinbase to widen mainnet access to Base on August 9, releases Ethereum bridge

Aave Chan proposes Aave treasury buys $2 million CRV from Michael Egorov

Developer ‘accidentally’ locks up $9,000 of ether for 100 years. Critics say it was deliberate

BlockFi moves 'one step closer' to refunding creditors

Binance user base surges to 150 million, CZ says — despite US regulatory lawsuits

Coinbase to widen mainnet access to Base on August 9, releases Ethereum bridge

Aave Chan proposes Aave treasury buys $2 million CRV from Michael Egorov

Developer ‘accidentally’ locks up $9,000 of ether for 100 years. Critics say it was deliberate

BlockFi moves 'one step closer' to refunding creditors

Live
BTCUSD
$ 29,282.00 0.58%
ETHUSD
$ 1,840.46 -0.01%
LTCUSD
$ 86.64 -0.93%
SOLUSD
$ 22.97 -0.58%
Get The Scoop from The Block’s Frank Chaparro. The new biweekly crypto markets newsletter. Sign Up Now
Premium News

Binance user base surges to 150 million, CZ says — despite US regulatory lawsuits

Coinbase to widen mainnet access to Base on August 9, releases Ethereum bridge

Aave Chan proposes Aave treasury buys $2 million CRV from Michael Egorov

Developer ‘accidentally’ locks up $9,000 of ether for 100 years. Critics say it was deliberate

BlockFi moves 'one step closer' to refunding creditors

Binance user base surges to 150 million, CZ says — despite US regulatory lawsuits

Coinbase to widen mainnet access to Base on August 9, releases Ethereum bridge

Aave Chan proposes Aave treasury buys $2 million CRV from Michael Egorov

Developer ‘accidentally’ locks up $9,000 of ether for 100 years. Critics say it was deliberate

BlockFi moves 'one step closer' to refunding creditors

Live
BTCUSD
$ 29,282.00 0.58%
ETHUSD
$ 1,840.46 -0.01%
LTCUSD
$ 86.64 -0.93%
SOLUSD
$ 22.97 -0.58%