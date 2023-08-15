Binance shuts down fiat-to-crypto payment platform: reports

<p>Crypto exchange Binance is shutting down its fiat-to-crypto payment platform Binance Connect, according to <a href="https://cointelegraph.com/news/binance-connect-shutting-down-august-16">reports</a>.</p>\r\n<p>The move comes over a year after the platform launched in March 2022, originally named Bifinity. Binance Connect will officially shut down on Aug. 16.</p>\r\n<p>"We periodically review our products and services to ensure that our resources continue to be focused on core efforts that align with our long-term strategy," a Binance spokesperson was <a href="https://www.coindesk.com/business/2023/08/15/binance-to-shut-down-buy-and-sell-service-amid-refocus-on-core-products/">quoted</a> by CoinDesk as saying in a statement.</p>\r\n<p>"In the last six years, Binance has grown from being an exchange to a global blockchain ecosystem with multiple business lines," the spokesperson added. "We consistently adapt and modify our business approach in response to changing market and user needs."</p>\r\n<h2>Fiat-to-crypto on-ramp</h2>\r\n<p>Binance Connect's original <a href="https://www.binance.com/en/blog/ecosystem/binance-launches-payments-technology-company-bifinity-421499824684903541">goal</a> was to be the official fiat-to-crypto on-ramp between Binance and blockchain-based platforms. It supported over 50 cryptocurrencies, as well as Visa, Mastercard and other payment methods.</p>\r\n<p>Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's brother Joseph had held an <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/196301/boris-johnsons-brother-resigns-as-adviser-to-binance-subsidiary-firm-telegraph">advisory</a> role to Binance Connect but stepped down in December of 2022. </p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>