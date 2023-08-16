CFTC Chair Behnam calls for legislation to help regulate crypto

<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Something needs to get done to regulate crypto, Commodity Futures Trading Commission Chair Rostin Behnam said on a podcast this week, adding that the “fix” could be getting Congress to pass legislation. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">“The market seems to want some sort of regulatory framework,” Behnam said on Monday during a <a href="https://www.ice.com/insights/conversations/inside-the-ice-house/cftc-chair-rostin-behnam-on-keeping-us-markets-the-safest-and-best"><span class="s3">podcast</span></a> hosted by the Intercontinental Exchange. “You can imagine institutional demand would probably increase if there was a clear regulatory framework.”</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">“But for me, we think about the retail participation, I think about our enforcement track record over a decade certainly preceding me. And I think it's pretty clear evidence that something needs to get done,” he added, citing fraud and manipulation concerns. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Lawmakers have drafted and passed some bills to regulate crypto, including one that is teed up for a vote in the full House that would give the CFTC more power. The bill, titled the “Fit for the 21st Century Act,” is being led by House Republicans who say the bill will close the gaps between the CFTC and the Securities and Exchange Commission. </span></p>\r\n<h2><span class="s1">Commodities or securities? </span></h2>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">SEC Chair Gary Gensler has said <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/223887/sec-chair-gensler-existing-rules-regulate-crypto-legislation-unnecessary"><span class="s3">legislation</span></a> is not necessary and that existing securities laws regulate crypto, while noting that most cryptocurrencies are securities. Meanwhile, Behnam said on Monday that 70 percent of the market are commodities. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">“The fix is hopefully getting legislation out of Congress that would fill the gap around commodity tokens,” Behnam said in the podcast with ICE Chief Communications Officer Josh King</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Both agencies need to work together to regulate crypto, Behnam said. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s2">“I'm encouraged by the questions from members of Congress, by the hearings, by the markups. One or two of them happened last week, and the momentum that's happening, and I think clear recognition that if we don't do something collectively, we're going to continue to have these crises,” Behnam said. “We're going to continue to have customer losses.” </span></p>\r\n<h2 class="p3"><span class="s2">Delisting bitcoin futures</span></h2>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s2">King and Behnam also spoke about bitcoin products on Monday. King said some bitcoin futures contracts had been <a href="https://www.ice.com/publicdocs/futures_us/exchange_notices/ICE_Futures_US_ExNotBTCDelist20230728.pdf">delisted</a> recently. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s2">“Interestingly, we've just delisted the futures contracts for Bitcoin from Bakkt this week. We thought there'd be a market, there wasn't,” King said. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p4"><span class="s2">The comments came as crypto exchange Coinbase obtained <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/245626/coinbase-obtains-regulatory-approval-to-offer-crypto-futures-trading-to-eligible-clients"><span class="s4">regulatory</span></a> approval this week to offer crypto futures trading services to eligible customers in the U.S. </span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>