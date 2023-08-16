Trump’s crypto millions can now be tracked on Arkham

<p>Arkham Intelligence said Wednesday that it believes former President Donald Trump is the owner of a crypto wallet collecting millions in royalty payments from NFTs, and the blockchain data firm is now tracking it.</p>\r\n<p>"<span class="css-901oao css-16my406 r-poiln3 r-bcqeeo r-qvutc0">Trump’s Financial Statement from August 14th 2023 quotes a cryptocurrency balance of $2,806,341," <a href="https://twitter.com/arkhamintel/status/1691875444809781337?s=46&amp;t=RmJrzTiRa1U2w7w0BraS4g">Arkham posted</a> to X, or Twitter. "This is almost identical to the present balance of the largest royalty fee wallet associated with the [Trump] NFT project."</span></p>\r\n<p>The Block <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/245428/trump-hurdles-toward-crypto-whale-status-with-ethereum-wallet-worth-millions">reported yesterday</a> that Trump disclosed earlier this month he owned a crypto wallet that held up to $5 million worth of ether. Certified 2023 financial disclosures posted online by Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington listed income of $2.8 million that went into the wallet.</p>\r\n<p>The disclosure also showed Trump earned $4.9 million from an NFT licensing deal with NFT INT LLC, the company behind two separate NFT drops that generated widespread attention over the past year.</p>\r\n<p>The amounts are much larger than a figure of $500,000 that was widely reported just days earlier.</p>\r\n\r\n<div id="attachment_245429"class="wp-caption alignnone" style="max-width: 810px;"><img class="has-caption size-medium wp-image-245429" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2023/08/Screen-Shot-2023-08-15-at-2.10.51-PM-800x222.png" alt="trump" width="800" height="222" /><p class="wp-caption-text"><span style="font-size: 8pt">Screenshot from Part 3 for Trump's FEC certified 2023 financial disclosures. Source: CREW</span></p></div>\r\n\r\n<h2>Trump NFT drops</h2>\r\n<p>With two separate drops, the Trump-branded project has sold tens of thousands of NFTs for $99. The first series has generated more than $26 million in trading volume, according to <a href="https://opensea.io/collection/trump-digital-trading-cards" target="_blank" rel="noopener">OpenSea data</a>.</p>\r\n<p>Speculation about who controls the project has been rife since the project first dropped last year.</p>\r\n<p>The <a href="https://collecttrumpcards.com/">website</a> for the NFTs — dubbed "trading cards" — says NFT INT LLC is "not owned, managed or controlled" by Trump and that the project is a result of a licensing deal which allows for the use of the controversial politician's image and likeness. </p>\r\n<p>"NFT INT LLC uses Donald J. Trump's name, likeness and image under paid license from CIC Digital LLC," the website states. The corporate listing for NFT INT LLC shows no mention of Trump, and the company appears to be a shell corporation based in Delaware, although it lists a Utah address.</p>\r\n<p>Trump is listed as CIC Digital LLC's manager, president, secretary and treasurer, according to CREW's <a href="http://cic%20digital%20llc/">posted disclosures</a>. </p>\r\n<p>Emails sent by The Block to the NFT INT LLC seeking clarification weren't immediately answered. </p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>