Coinbase says it's investigating as some Wallet users see empty balances

<p>Coinbase said Monday that it is investigating an error that had some Wallet users seeing zero balances.</p>
<p>"While we work on a fix, your funds remain secure," the company said in a status <a href="https://status.coinbase.com/">update</a>.</p>
<p>"Customers of Coinbase Wallet may experience issues trying to sign in or onboard to CB Wallet," the company added. "Customers may also be seeing a display issue showing a 0 balance within some assets."</p>
<p>Some users took to social media to <a href="https://twitter.com/MaverickCelt/status/1696182079325606381">ask</a> Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong about the issue, stating that their bitcoin balance wasn't showing. </p>
<p>The company said in a follow-up post that it had <span class="whitespace-pre-wrap">identified the cause of the issue that a fix was being implemented.</span></p>
<p>(<em>Updates to show company identified cause of issue.</em>)</p>