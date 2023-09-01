<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Federal courts seem to be signaling lawmakers in Washington that the time for revamped cryptocurrency regulation is now. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">In cases involving <a href="https://storage.courtlistener.com/recap/gov.uscourts.nysd.577791/gov.uscourts.nysd.577791.90.0.pdf"><span class="s2">Uniswap</span></a> and <a href="https://storage.courtlistener.com/recap/gov.uscourts.cadc.38827/gov.uscourts.cadc.38827.1208547574.0_1.pdf"><span class="s2">Grayscale</span></a> over the past week, courts have denounced reasoning from the Securities and Exchange Commission, with one judge suggesting Congress should take the lead. </span></p>\r\n<p>The high profile rulings come as lawmakers, mostly led mostly by Republicans, have been trying to draft and advance bills over the past year in an effort to write comprehensive rules for the industry. <span class="s1">SEC Chair Gary Gensler, meanwhile, has argued that new legislation is not needed to regulate crypto and has said securities law is <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/226974/gary-gensler-ether-security-crypto-clarity-congress-sec"><span class="s2">time-tested</span></a>. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Some experts say the judicial logic in both recent court cases, especially from judges that were appointed by Democrats, hold special significance.</span></p>\r\n<h2 class="p1"><strong><span class="s3">Grayscale gets a win</span></strong></h2>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s3">Three judges in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/246115/court-hands-grayscale-win-in-long-running-suit-against-sec"><span class="s2">ruled</span></a> on Tuesday morning that the SEC has to re-review Grayscale's bid for a spot bitcoin ETF after the asset management firm sued the agency last year following the rejection of its plan for the conversion of the flagship GBTC fund. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Judges Sri Srinivasan, Neomi Rao and Harry Edwards made that ruling, with Rao writing the opinion. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Edwards is known for being a progressive judge, while Rao is a conservative appointed by former President Donald Trump. Srinivasan is a President Barack Obama appointee and a more moderate Democrat, said </span><span class="s3">Justin Slaughter, a policy director at Paradigm. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">With both Srinivasan and Edwards siding with Grayscale, that could send a signal that the SEC could "lose to a lot of Democratic judges," Slaughter said. </span><span class="s1">The D.C. Circuit Court is known as being the second most important court in the country because it hears cases about rulemakings, and it's also seen as the SEC's home court due in part to its Democratic majority, he added.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">There's an assumption that a federal judge appointed by a Democrat will be more willing to rule in favor of a Democratic administration, and vice versa for a Republican administration, said John Aughenbaugh, associate professor at Virginia Commonwealth University. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">"That doesn’t always work out," Aughenbaugh noted.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">In areas of law for something new, like regulating crypto, an "odd alliance" can form among federal judges, Aughenbaugh added. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">"What really struck me about the Grayscale decision was not so much that the judges were appointed by different presidents, what struck me was the fact that you had judges appointed by presidents of different political parties that basically had the same message to the SEC, which is — 'you need to come up with some reasoned decision making, you just can’t go ahead and treat one bitcoin product differently than another,'" Aughenbaugh said.</span></p>\r\n<h2 class="p1"><span class="s1">Uniswap judge sends a message</span></h2>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s3">In a separate case involving Uniswap on Wednesday, the U.S. District for the Southern District of New York <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/248274/uniswap-hayden-adams-based-scam-tokens-ruling"><span class="s2">dismissed</span></a> in full a class action lawsuit brought against Uniswap Labs, the Uniswap Foundation and investors Paradigm, Andreessen Horowitz and Union Square Ventures. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s3">The ruling sets a precedent by asserting that code developers shouldn't be held responsible for its misuse by others. It noted that liquidity providers don't necessarily forfeit legal title when contributing to a decentralized exchange pool.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s3">Judge Katherine Polk Failla declined to "stretch" federal securities laws in that case, suggesting that such expansions are the domain of Congress. Failla was <a href="https://www.courtlistener.com/person/1025/katherine-polk-failla/"><span class="s2">appointed</span></a> by Obama in 2013 and is also overseeing a separate case involving Coinbase and the SEC. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s3">"It’s the same story again," said Paradigm's Slaughter, citing the Grayscale case. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s3">"You have Democratic judges, mainline, progressive Democratic judges, saying that this space is not regulated and that there needs to be legislation. That's significant. This is the easy part in the courts. The hard part is when you get to a 6-3 conservative judiciary Supreme Court," Slaughter said.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">The Uniswap decision was an example of one branch of the government communicating with the other, Aughenbaugh said.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">"That's the old administrative law geek in me, but I read that as like, wow, she is sending a very clear message," Aughenbaugh said. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">"It's not mean spirited necessarily, it's one branch of the government communicating with the other, which is, if you guys wanted a different ruling from us, then you should have stepped in and passed legislation allowing the executive branch to do this," Aughenbaugh added.</span></p>\r\n<h2 class="p1"><span class="s3">'Crypto isn't Democrat or Republican'</span></h2>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s3">Others threw cold water on the idea that judges that were appointed by Democratic presidents hold any extra weight. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">"Crypto isn't Democrat or Republican," said Better Markets CEO Dennis Kelleher. "Investor protection is not Democrat or Republican. When crypto lost $2 trillion dollars in value in about a year, it wasn’t Democrats only, or Republicans only that lost money — it was Democrats, Republicans or people who don’t vote. So investor protection is not a partisan issue."</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Kelleher cited recent wins for the SEC, including when former President Bill Clinton-appointed Judge Jed Rakoff of the U.S. District for the Southern District of New York rejected in a separate <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/242381/judge-slams-ripple-decision-in-secs-case-against-terraform-labs"><span class="s4">case</span></a> the idea that a Ripple Laps decision might invalidate the SEC's case against Terraform. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Judge Analisa Torres, appointed by Obama, ruled in July that some of Ripple's sales did not violate securities laws, while others did, leaving a partial win for both sides.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">The crypto industry wants to write their own laws and pick their own regulators, Kelleher said. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">"On social issues, it is often clearer how a judge might rule on social issues based on which party put them on the bench, but that is generally just not the case when it comes to financial matters," Kelleher said. 