Coinbase-incubated Base experiences stall in block production

<p>Coinbase-developed blockchain Base appeared to stall on Tuesday. The Layer 2 quickly deployed a fix and said it had started to see a recovery. </p>
<p>"We are investigating a stall in production of blocks," Base wrote in a status <a href="https://status.base.org/">update</a>. "Users may have issues submitting transactions. We are actively investigating and will provide updates as we have them."</p>
<p>Base has since identified the issue and said it is implementing a solution. "We've begun remediating," it wrote in a status update.</p>
<p>"We have deployed a fix and are starting to see recovery of block production and gossip," it added at 6:09 p.m. ET.</p>
<h2>Base transactions stalled</h2>
<p>The Block Research confirmed around 5:45 p.m. ET that transactions had not been going through. The issue appeared to have been the largest technical glitch the protocol has experienced since its public <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/243899/base-mainnet-onchain-summer">launch</a> on Aug. 9. </p>
<p>Despite it's short life-span, Base has come to dominate daily new unique addresses for optimistic rollups, The Block's Data Dashboard shows. </p>
<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/scaling-solutions/optimistic-rollups/daily-new-unique-addresses-for-optimistic-rollups/embed" title="Daily New Unique Addresses for Optimistic Rollups" width="100%"></iframe></p>