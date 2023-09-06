<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Tornado Cash co-founder Roman Storm pleaded not guilty in a New York District Court on Wednesday, according to <a href="https://twitter.com/innercitypress/status/1699448941014610375"><span class="s2">Inner City Press</span></a>.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Storm was <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/247049/tornado-cashs-semenov-added-to-us-government-sanctions-list"><span class="s2">arrested</span></a> in August after he and fellow co-founder Roman Semenov were charged with conspiracy to commit money laundering, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Prosecutors called Tornado Cash "an infamous cryptocurrency mixer that laundered more than $1 billion in criminal proceeds and violated U.S. sanctions." </span></p>\r\n<p>J<span class="s1">udge Katherine Polk Failla is overseeing the case in the </span><span class="s1">U.S. District for the Southern District of New York. Failla is also overseeing a separate case involving Coinbase and the Securities and Exchange Commission. </span></p>\r\n<h2 class="p1"><span class="s1">Controversy swirling around Tornado Cash</span></h2>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s3">The U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control, or OFAC, designated Tornado Cash as a <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/163415/tornado-cash-developer-arrest-sparks-fears-of-global-crypto-enforcement"><span class="s2">sanctioned</span></a> entity last year, </span><span class="s4">barring people in the U.S. and firms looking to operate in the U.S. from financial interactions with them. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s3">This drew widespread criticism from crypto advocates such as the Blockchain Association, which has said the Treasury Department's move was "unprecedented and unlawful."</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>