<p>Infura, a blockchain infrastructure service provider owned by Consensys, plans to release a decentralized version of its service by the end of 2023 that will be operated by multiple entities to make it resilient to outages.</p>
<p>The decentralization effort is planned to take place in various phases, the firm told The Block. The governance model for the decentralized Infura — either a DAO or a foundation — has not yet been determined.</p>
<p>Infura functions as one of the most widely used Infrastructure-as-a-Service platforms in the blockchain space. It provides decentralized applications and web3 wallets such as MetaMask, with fast access to multiple blockchains.</p>
<p>The objective of the plan is to continue providing high-throughput access to blockchain APIs, while also mitigating the risk of a single point of failure. The firm has already <a href="https://www.infura.io/resources/network/decentralized-infrastructure-network-early-access-program">initiated</a> an early access program.</p>
<h3>Infura expects 'federated phase' launch</h3>
<p>The implementation of a decentralized Infura will go through an initial "federated phase," expected to be introduced by the end of 2023. The stage will include a limited number of launch partners and be succeeded by subsequent phases to incrementally develop the architecture.</p>
<p>"We're looking to launch something later this year, and that is going to be a federated phase," Tom Hay, decentralized infrastructure product lead at Infura, said in a statement. "The federated phase will last at least 6 months and will provide the network with the insight on how to build a sustainable model before introducing further decentralization."</p>
<p>The decentralized version of Infura could be governed either by a decentralized autonomous organization or a foundation, although that has yet to be decided, the team clarified.</p>