<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Animoca Brands, a Hong Kong-based web3 investor focused on gaming and the metaverse, raised $20 million through the issuance of new ordinary shares for Mocaverse, a project that's building web3-native tools for gaming and entertainment products.</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Animoca said today in a statement that it envisions Mocaverse as the identity and point system for web3 gaming, culture and entertainment. </span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The funding round was led by CMCC Global, with the participation of investors including Kingsway Capital, Liberty City Ventures and GameFi Ventures. Some business figures such as Aleksander Larsen, co-founder of Sky Mavis, and Gabby Dizon, founder of Yield Guild Games, also contributed to the funding round. </span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">As part of the raise, Animoca has granted to the investors "a free-attaching utility token warrant on a 1:1 dollar basis," according to the statement.</span></p>
<h2><strong>ID system</strong></h2>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Aniomca said that it plans to use the new capital to boost the Mocaverse project, which is expected to soon launch Moca ID — a non-transferrable NFT collection designed to enable users to craft their on-chain identities and participate in the Mocaverse ecosystem. </span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">"Moca ID holders will gain exclusive access to Mocaverse ecosystem experiences and will have the unique opportunity to earn loyalty points through active engagement," the company said.</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Yat Siu, Animoca Brand's co-founder and executive chairman, who also participated in the round, said, "The ongoing evolution of the Internet involves a shift from hierarchical power structures to autonomous ones, and the DAO-based approach of Mocaverse ensures that its community will be focused on driving innovation and collaboration across the broader Animoca Brands ecosystem." </span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">"In addition to empowering users to participate in a vibrant community that generates new economic opportunities, Mocaverse will also serve as the digital identity, reputation, and loyalty system for other decentralised organisations," Siu added.</span></p>