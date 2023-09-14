<p dir="ltr" role="presentation"><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/249886/ripple-acquires-fortress-trust-which-will-use-ripple-payments-tech-for-fortresspay">Ripple Labs</a> said Thursday that it's opening up its Liquidity Hub platform that provides businesses a "streamlined" way to buy, sell and hold digital assets to Brazil and Australia.</p>\r\n<p dir="ltr" role="presentation"><span class="il">"Ripple</span> has strong connections to these regions from our existing businesses, and have found innovative firms that are looking to adopt crypto to meet their end customer's payments and liquidity needs," the company said in an emailed response to questions from The Block. "Liquidity Hub provides them a one-stop solution versus patchwork strategies these firms deploy to tap into crypto liquidity today."</p>\r\n<p dir="ltr" role="presentation">The service allows businesses to access multiple liquidity pools and advanced trading features that include post-trade settlement through a single API. The service was already available in 35 U.S. states including California, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan, Arizona and Colorado.</p>\r\n<p dir="ltr" role="presentation">In a Thursday <a href="https://ripple.com/insights/building-liquidity-hub-to-meet-business-needs/">blog post,</a> Ripple Head of Liquidity Products Brad Chase said the company has been adding new features to the platform.</p>\r\n<h2 dir="ltr" role="presentation">Streamlined operations</h2>\r\n<p dir="ltr" role="presentation">"The new features added are backend updates to improve the customer experience including new features to streamline operations, including additional trading UI features and improved SLAs for crypto deposit processing," the company said, noting that it added support for stablecoins including USDC and USDT in the second quarter of the year.</p>\r\n<p dir="ltr" role="presentation">"This greatly improves the customer experience for a variety of customer segments that can benefit from Liquidity Hub, including NFT marketplaces, crypto ATMs, and brokers," it added.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>