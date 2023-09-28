OKX Ventures invests in knowledge graph protocol 0xScope

OKX Ventures, the investment arm of crypto exchange OKX, invested in data intelligence platform 0xScope, as it continues to expand its portfolio.

In a statement, 0xScope — which offers a knowledge graph protocol for Web2 and Web3 data — said that with the new capital, it aims to create an inclusive, open-source ecosystem that enables seamless uploading, validation, processing and downloading of Web2 and Web3 data.

OKX did not disclose the size of the investment.

"Data plays a crucial role in the three main technological pillars of Web3: cross-chain integration, decentralized storage and privacy computing," Dora Yue, founder of OKX Ventures, said in the statement. "By leveraging knowledge graph technology, 0xScope has made impressive progress in these three areas."

In August, OKX Ventures announced a $1 million investment in Moonbox, a Hong Kong-based artificial intelligence and Web3-focused startup.