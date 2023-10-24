Fireblocks taps former New York regulator to step up compliance

Crypto custody firm Fireblocks hired a former New York financial regulator to help develop blockchain-based compliance products.

Fireblocks said today in a statement shared with The Block that it has appointed Peter Marton, a former deputy superintendent of virtual currency at the New York State Department of Financial Services, as the company’s director of digital identity. Marton will report directly to Jason Allegrante, chief legal and compliance officer of Fireblocks.

Meanwhile, Chaitanya Reddy Konda, an expert cryptographer who built Nightfall — a Layer 2 rollup blockchain that EY co-developed with Polygon — has also joined Fireblocks as senior technical product manager for digital identity and privacy, according to the statement.

“Peter’s exceptional experience developing regulatory frameworks at one the world’s preeminent virtual currency units should prove invaluable as we undertake the development of on-chain identity and programmable compliance solutions that will transform the digital and financial markets and help set the standards for safety, soundness, and consumer protection,” Allegrante said in the statement.

BlockFold acquisition

The latest appointments come after Fireblocks last month announced its $10 million acquisition of BlockFold, a smart contract development and consulting firm.

Fireblocks said that its platform has evolved to provide its clients with total control over the full life cycle of their digital assets with major focuses on tokenization, secure storage and payment workflows.