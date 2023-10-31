Unibot confirms exploit and promises compensation as token price plunges

Unibot, a Telegram-based trading tool, said today that it had been hit by a “token approval exploit.”

Security analysts at PeckShield first sounded the alarm early on October 31 in a post on X, claiming roughly $580,000 worth of crypto had been affected. Unibot confirmed the exploit shortly after.

“We experienced a token approval exploit from our new router and have paused our router to contain the issue,” the company said in a separate post on X.

“Any funds lost due to the bug on our new router will be compensated. Your keys and wallets are safe. We will release a detailed response after investigations conclude.”

News of the exploit triggered a sharp decline in the price of Unibot’s token, which was down 33% to $38.50 at the time of writing, according to CoinGecko data.