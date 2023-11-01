Frax Finance regains control over domain names after potential hijacking attempt

DeFi protocol Frax Finance has regained control of its domain names, frax.finance and frax.com, following an earlier issue that raised concerns about a potential hijacking attempt. The team collaborated with its domain registrar, Name.com, to restore the domains to their proper settings.

Earlier today, Frax reported a security issue when it lost control of its primary domain names, prompting the company to suspect a potential hijacking attempt.

Domain Name System (DNS) hijacking is a type of cyber-attack involving unauthorized modifications to a domain’s DNS settings. Such changes redirect the domain to another server and domain name that are configured for malicious activities, such as phishing user accounts.

The Frax team acted quickly to resolve the situation. It engaged with Name.com, the registrar responsible for the aforementioned domains, which confirmed that the domains had been restored to their correct DNS name servers and settings.

Frax regained control

Frax Finance released a public announcement to inform users that the domains were secure and now safe to use, although an investigation into the situation is still underway.

"Name.com has reached out to us and confirmed the domains are now routed back to their proper DNS under our control. We’ve been told they will let us know what led to the incident after they conduct a full investigation tomorrow," the team stated.

Frax Finance added that a comprehensive investigation is due for tomorrow to determine the root cause of the issue.

Recent domain attacks have impacted projects such as the DeFi protocol Balancer and the web3 platform Galxe, resulting in user losses.