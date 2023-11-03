Decentralized derivatives exchange Derivio launches mainnet on zkSync Era

Decentralized derivatives exchange Derivio launched its mainnet on zkSync Era. The platform offers traders perpetual futures, digital options, spot trades and other DeFi derivative products, providing quick transaction speeds and low costs.

"Derivio is committed to the creation of trustless and efficient on-chain derivative infrastructure. Our goal is to foster innovation in self-custody, self-sovereignty and economic liberty," its co-founder Michael Ho told The Block.

Derivio plans to hit $1 billion in daily trading volume within six months, Ho added.

"Derivio’s cross-margining and multi-token pool design serves as the nexus for activating idle fund and a way for projects to enhance their token liquidity and offerings," the company said in a statement.

Binance-incubated

Founded in 2022, Derivio has a globally distributed team and is incorporated at Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. The firm isn't disclosing its valuation or funding plans.

Derivio is a part of the season 6 cohort of the Binance Labs incubation program, which offers resources and curriculum to web3 entrepreneurs and projects building in the Binance ecosystem.