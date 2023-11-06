Gemini CTO Pravjit Tiwana leaving company: Bloomberg

Crypto exchange Gemini, the company founded by entrepreneur brothers Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss, is losing its chief technology officer, according to Bloomberg.

Formerly at both Amazon and Disney, Pravjit Tiwana will be leaving his role as Gemini's CTO this month, the report said, citing two anonymous sources. Tiwana also served as CEO of Gemini APAC.



Tiwana and Gemini did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The CTO worked to make Gemini's culture more similar to Amazon's in a move that resulted in some employees leaving, according to the report. Tiwana's responsibilities at the firm included overseeing product, engineering and design, the report also said.

For months, Gemini has been engaged in a long, drawn out fight with Genesis and its parent company Digital Currency Group. The Securities and Exchange Commission has also sued Gemini.