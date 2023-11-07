USDC stablecoin issuer Circle mulls IPO in 2024: Bloomberg

Circle, the issuer of the USDC stablecoin with a market cap over $24 billion, is considering an initial public offering in 2024, according to Bloomberg.
The company has been talking to advisers about a potential IPO, Bloomberg reported, citing anonymous sources. "While it’s not clear how much Circle would seek to be valued in an IPO, it was valued at $9 billion when it tried to go public in a blank-check deal in 2022," according to the report.
In 2021, Circle agreed to go public through a merger with a Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) named Concord Acquisition Corp., but that arrangement later fizzled. "Becoming a U.S.-listed public company has long been part of Circle’s strategic aspirations. We don’t comment on rumors," a representative for Circle told Bloomberg.
Circle's investors including financial heavyweights like Goldman Sachs, Fidelity and Blackrock. The USDC stablecoin, once boasting a market cap near $56 billion, began a dramatic decline in June 2022.
