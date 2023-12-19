Ethos leverages EigenLayer to introduce validator protocol for Cosmos chains

Crypto Ecosystems • December 19, 2023, 3:14PM EST
Published 1 minute earlier on
The Block

Quick Take

  • The move is intended to help solve the difficulty of bootstrapping a validator set on new chains in the Cosmos ecosystem.
The move is intended to help solve the difficulty of bootstrapping a validator set on new chains in the Cosmos ecosystem.

Stay updated on Pro Crypto Ecosystems news by locking ACS tokens with The Block.

You can unlock at any time.*
No wallet? No problem. You can set one up for free. We recommend Torus for first-time users.
*a 2% locking fee will be added at the time of locking.
Learn more about Access Protocol

Editor

To contact the editor of this story:
Nathan Crooks at
[email protected]

More by MK Manoylov