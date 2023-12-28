The Block's 2023 Crypto Quiz: Here are 30 questions to test your memory

Crypto Ecosystems • December 28, 2023, 11:09AM EST
The Block

Quick Take

  • This crypto quiz is designed to test how well you recall key crypto events that happened during 2023.

This year was yet another rip-roaring time in crypto, as the fallout of last year's collapses continued while the market resurged and came back to life.

During this time, multiple prominent crypto individuals were either arrested, charged, convicted, sent to prison or a combination of the above. The most public of them all was the high-profile trial of former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, who was convicted on all counts and awaits sentencing.

A lot happened. The question is, how much of it do you remember? We've put together 30 questions designed to challenge even the most dedicated crypto observer. Questions can only be answered once, one at a time, and make sure to scroll down at the end for your result. Here is our Crypto Quiz of 2023:

Made with Flourish

