BitPay allows customers to pay for goods and bills with BNB, Chainlink and others

Companies • January 9, 2024, 9:00AM EST
Primakov / Shutterstock

Quick Take

  • BitPay is making it possible for customers to use tokens like Uniswap and Chainlink if they want to purchase goods or pay bills.

BitPay, originally a bitcoin payments startup, has added support for "dozens" of cryptocurrencies including Uniswap, Chainlink and BNB, among others.

The company "is committed to making crypto payments easy and accessible for all,” BitPay CEO Stephen Pair said in a statement. "These updates and all of the newly supported assets mark an invitation to crypto customers: pay for what you need and splurge on what you want."

BitPay customers are currently able to use their crypto to purchase goods from merchants like Gucci, Ralph Lauren and AMC Theatres or make car and mortgage payments, the company said in the statement. The company also said it is adding payment support for Cronos and Basic Attention Token, in addition to "dozens more."

Making it easier to use crypto

THE SCOOP

Keep up with the latest news, trends, charts and views on crypto and DeFi with a new biweekly newsletter from The Block's Frank Chaparro

By signing-up you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
By signing-up you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy

Although BitPay has been around for several years, the company's move to add support for dozens more cryptocurrencies fits into a broader trend of web3 companies trying to make it easier to access and use tokens other than bitcoin. As an example, last year, the bitcoin payments app Strike added support for Tether’s USDT stablecoin.

BitPay has slowly been adding to the number of cryptocurrencies the platform supports. At one point in 2020, 90% of the payments processed by BitPay's platform were bitcoin-based. Since its founding in 2011, the Atlanta-based company has raised more than $70 million in funding from firms like Founders Fund, Index Ventures, Virgin Group and Aquiline Technology Growth.


Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in other companies in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current financial disclosures.

© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

TAGS
DEXS

About Author

RT Watson is a senior reporter at The Block who covers a wide array of topics including U.S.-based companies, blockchain gaming and NFTs. Formerly covered entertainment at The Wall Street Journal, where he wrote about Disney, Netflix, Warner Bros. and the creator economy while focusing primarily on technological disruption across media. Previous to that he covered corporate, economic and political news in Brazil while at Bloomberg. RT has interviewed a diverse cast of characters including CEOs, media moguls, top influencers, politicians, blue-collar workers, drug traffickers and convicted criminals. Holds a master's degree in Digital Sociology.

Editor

To contact the editor of this story:
Tim Copeland at
[email protected]

More by RT Watson