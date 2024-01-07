Someone spent $66,000 to inscribe data onto Bitcoin. No one knows what it says.

Crypto Ecosystems • January 7, 2024, 6:29PM EST
Published 1 minute earlier on
The Block

Quick Take

  • An anonymous wallet has spent 1.5 BTC, or about $66,000, to inscribe encrypted data onto the Bitcoin blockchain, where it will remain forever.
  • As of yet, no one has come forward to claim ownership over the inscriptions. 

Over the course of 332 transactions, an anonymous wallet spent about 1.5 BTC, worth about $66,000 at current prices, to inscribe almost 9 megabytes of encrypted data onto the Bitcoin blockchain. 

The most expensive transactions cost thousands of dollars each in fees, though most of the transactions were closer to $200 . However, as the data remains encrypted, no one has yet been able to read the inscribed data. 

The X account of Ordinals explorer Ord.io posted about the inscription, leading to jokes, speculation, and Rickrolls from X users speculating on the motive behind the actions. 

The process was enabled through the Ordinals protocol, which ascribes data to certain satoshis — the smallest unit of a Bitcoin. Ordinals are commonly used to store art directly on-chain, though all types of data can be inscribed, including encrypted text. 

The inscription isn't the only apparently strange use of the Bitcoin blockchain recently. An anonymous wallet recently sent $1.2 million to the Genesis wallet mined by Satoshi Nakamoto. Funds from Satoshi's wallets haven't moved since 2010, meaning the money is most likely irretrievable. 


About Author

Zack Abrams is a writer and editor based in Brooklyn, New York. Before coming to The Block, he was the Head Writer at Coinage, a Web3 media outlet covering the biggest stories in Web3. The story he co-reported on Do Kwon won a 2022 Best in Business Journalism award from SABEW. Other projects included a deep dive into SBF's defense based on exclusive documents and unveiling the identity of the hacker behind one of 2023's biggest crypto hacks — so far. He can be reached via X @zackdabrams or email, [email protected].

