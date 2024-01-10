CoinGecko's X account hacked, posts fraudulent token airdrop

The cryptocurrency price tracking site CoinGecko had its account on the social media platform X hacked, the company announced on Wednesday. 

In a fraudulent post, hackers promoted the launch of a new cryptocurrency called GCKO, which could pay for API services such as the cryptocurrency ANKR. They also included a suspicious link to a token airdrop.

CoinGecko later sought to limit the impact of the attempt to scam people with a warning posted to X.

"Our Twitter accounts CoinGecko and GeckoTerminal have been compromised," CoinGecko posted following the incident. "We're taking immediate steps to investigate the situation and secure our accounts. Please DO NOT click on any links or engage with suspicious content. Your security is our top priority. We'll keep you updated. Thank you for your understanding."

CoinGecko did not immediately respond to The Block's emailed request for comment. 

SEC's hacked X account

CoinGecko's hacked account follows the Securities and Exchange Commission having its X account compromised on Tuesday.


