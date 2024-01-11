Union Labs’ bridge technology to link USDC stablecoin across rollups

January 11, 2024
Published 1 minute earlier on
The Block

Quick Take

  • Union Labs, Movement Labs, and Noble are collaborating to bridge the USDC stablecoin across rollups and Cosmos chains.
