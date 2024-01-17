The crypto exchange Gemini, founded by Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, is preparing to launch a platform serving French users.

Gemini obtained approval as a virtual asset services provider from the French markets regulator Autorite des marches financiers. It will launch services for retail and institutional customers in France within weeks, giving users access to 70 cryptocurrencies and Gemini's website, mobile app, Gemini eOTC and the ActiveTrader platform, according to a company release.

“We are delighted to welcome customers based in France onto the Gemini platform in the coming weeks as we further expand access to crypto across Europe,” said Gillian Lynch, Gemini’s Head of Ireland and EU in a statement. “France is a global innovation leader and has a vibrant crypto community as showcased by the success of Paris Blockchain Week. We are excited to soon be able to provide French customers with compliant and secure access to the future of finance as we continue on our mission to unlock the next era of financial, creative and personal freedom.”

Gemini's entry into France comes as the exchange sees consistent monthly trading volume increases. The firm brought in $1.58 billion in spot trading volume in December 2023 — a 26.4% increase compared to the month prior, according to The Block's Data Dashboard.

Gemini is not the only crypto firm eyeing a French market. In December 2023, stablecoin issuer Circle received conditional registration from the AMF as a digital asset service provider and hired Coralie Billmann as Head of French Operations, The Block previously reported.

