Global crypto owners increased 34% to 580 million by end of 2023, Crypto.com says in report

The number of global cryptocurrency owners grew 34% to 580 million by the end of 2023, research from the cryptocurrency exchange Crypto.com found.

Last year started with 432 million crypto asset owners in January, the researchers added. Bitcoin holders grew 33% to 296 million in December from 222 million at the start of the year. In all, bitcoin holders make up 51% of all cryptocurrency holders.

"The main catalyst behind BTC's adoption growth was the development in bitcoin exchange-traded funds and the introduction of the Bitcoin Ordinals protocol, which enabled non-fungible tokens and fungible tokens to be minted on the Bitcoin network. Strong interest from institutional investors also contributed to the increase in BTC’s adoption," the researchers said.

Ethereum ownership

Ether owners increased 39% to 124 million by the end of the year to comprise 21% of the worldwide crypto owner base.

"ETH’s adoption growth was mainly driven by liquid staking after Ethereum’s Shanghai Upgrade, which allowed the withdrawals of staked ETH after the transition to the Proof of Stake blockchain," the researchers said.

Indeed, the number of new unique addresses on Ethereum rose 33.7% throughout 2023, according to The Block's Data Dashboard.