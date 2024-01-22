Global crypto owners increased 34% to 580 million by end of 2023, Crypto.com says in report

Crypto Ecosystems • January 22, 2024, 11:45AM EST
Published 1 minute earlier on
The Block Illlustration by Zoe Ellyse Del Rosario for The Block

Quick Take

  The number of cryptocurrency owners around the world grew 34% in 2023, research from the exchange Crypto.com found. 
  • Crypto owners grew from 432 million in January to 580 million in December of 2023. 

The number of global cryptocurrency owners grew 34% to 580 million by the end of 2023, research from the cryptocurrency exchange Crypto.com found. 

Last year started with 432 million crypto asset owners in January, the researchers added. Bitcoin holders grew 33% to 296 million in December from 222 million at the start of the year. In all, bitcoin holders make up 51% of all cryptocurrency holders. 

"The main catalyst behind BTC's adoption growth was the development in bitcoin exchange-traded funds and the introduction of the Bitcoin Ordinals protocol, which enabled non-fungible tokens and fungible tokens to be minted on the Bitcoin network. Strong interest from institutional investors also contributed to the increase in BTC’s adoption," the researchers said. 

Ethereum ownership

Ether owners increased 39% to 124 million by the end of the year to comprise 21% of the worldwide crypto owner base. 

"ETH’s adoption growth was mainly driven by liquid staking after Ethereum’s Shanghai Upgrade, which allowed the withdrawals of staked ETH after the transition to the Proof of Stake blockchain," the researchers said. 

Indeed, the number of new unique addresses on Ethereum rose 33.7% throughout 2023, according to The Block's Data Dashboard. 


Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in other companies in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current financial disclosures.

© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

About Author

MK Manoylov has been a reporter for The Block since 2020 — joining just before bitcoin surpassed $20,000 for the first time. Since then, MK has written nearly 1,000 articles for the publication, covering any and all crypto news but with a penchant toward NFT, metaverse, web3 gaming, funding, crime, hack and crypto ecosystem stories. MK holds a graduate degree from New York University's Science, Health and Environmental Reporting Program (SHERP) and has also covered health topics for WebMD and Insider. You can follow MK on X @MManoylov and on LinkedIn.

Editor

To contact the editor of this story:
Nathan Crooks at
[email protected]

