Deutsche Bank-backed Taurus has received regulatory approval to offer tokenized securities to retail clients.

With this, the Swiss fintech firm Taurus has opened its TDX trading marketplace for tokenized assets to retail clients after receiving regulatory approval Switzerland's Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA).

In addition to existing institutional and professional clients, retail users can now create an account with the regulated securities firm to participate in capital raises and trade digital assets and tokenized securities securely and compliantly, as stated by Taurus.

This approval enables companies to access both primary and secondary markets — serving retail and professional investors and enhancing the liquidity of digital securities, as Taurus noted. Companies can also establish their own trading segments and tailor liquidity through auction-based or continuous trading — facilitating efficient capital raising and real-time management of digital securities, according to the firm.

New issuers select Taurus as trading venue

Taurus also announced a new list of issuers selecting TDX as a preferred venue to trade their digital securities, including Investis Group, la Mobilière, Qoqa, SCCF, Swissroc and Teylor.

“Our core belief at Taurus is that private markets 2.0 shall be digitized, so that buying a private security becomes as easy as buying a book on Amazon,” TDX Head of Product Yann Isola said. “The growing demand for real-world asset (RWA) tokenization, the fastest growing market segment in the digital asset space, validates this belief.”

Taurus provides digital asset infrastructure to issue, custody and trade digital assets, including cryptocurrencies, tokenized securities, NFTs and digital currencies. In September, Deutsche Bank partnered with Taurus to offer digital asset custody and tokenization services to its own clients. The bank also participated in Taurus’ $65 million Series B funding round in February 2023.