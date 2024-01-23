Mode to receive up to 2 million OP grant from the Optimism Foundation

Modular DeFi Layer 2 network Mode is set to receive up to 2 million OP -8.96% tokens — worth approximately $5.3 million at current prices — as a grant from the Optimism Foundation to support user growth incentives on the platform.

Mode, built using Optimism's OP Stack, will commit a portion of its sequencer revenue to the Optimism Collective and opt into the Law of Chains — an open neutrality framework designed to govern the Superchain network — as part of the initiative.

In Layer 2 networks, sequencers are responsible for ordering transactions before they are batched and submitted to the main chain, in this case, Ethereum. The Optimism Collective is a community designed to reward public goods for Ethereum, according to its website.

The Superchain is Optimism’s network of multiple Layer 2 blockchains, designed to scale Ethereum. Other chains that are part of the Superchain ecosystem include OP Mainnet itself, the Coinbase-incubated Base network, Zora Network and Manta Pacific.

Mode’s objective is to become a DeFi hub for the Superchain, founder James Ross said in a statement — focusing on growing interoperable DeFi applications and infrastructure.

Mode said it will continue to develop open-source tools for the Superchain ecosystem, focusing on bringing native yield, smart treasuries and on-chain AI agents to the network, as well as committing resources to public goods.

Mode plans to launch its mainnet at the end of January.