Neon EVM launches cross-chain native asset transfers via deBridge integration

Crypto Ecosystems • February 7, 2024, 9:31AM EST
Quick Take

  • Neon EVM has launched cross-chain native asset transfers following its integration with the interoperability protocol deBridge.
  • The launch is designed to enable Neon EVM developers to add new cross-chain functionalities to their dapps, boosting liquidity and eliminating token wrapping friction.
The launch is designed to enable new cross-chain functionalities, boosting liquidity and eliminating token wrapping friction.

