South Korean firm Com2uS to develop web3 games on Oasys blockchain

South Korean game publisher Com2uS announced its collaboration with the Oasys blockchain project on Monday.

The partnership is expected to enhance the game company’s web3 gaming infrastructure for its expansion into the Japanese market.

Oasys is a game-centric blockchain network that has previously worked with SoftBank, Sega, and Ubisoft. The network's core team will offer technical support to Com2uS and its blockchain subsidiary XPLA to establish a new layer 2 network in compliance with local regulations in Japan.

“In partnership with Oasys, XPLA will make a significant move into the world’s third largest gaming market, Japan,” said XPLA Team Lead Paul Kim, who added that Com2uS plans to launch two Web3 games in Japan based on “globally recognized” IPs within the first half of 2024.

With the collaboration, the Seoul-based game developer is also expected to onboard its staple game franchises onto the Oasys network, including ‘Summoners War: Chronicle’ and ‘The Walking Dead: All Stars.’

Com2uS, founded in 1998, has over 605 billion Korean won ($454 million) in market capitalization as of Monday in Asia.