Crypto casino Shuffle targets token airdrop for first week of March

February 15, 2024
Crypto casino and sports betting platform Shuffle intends to airdrop its SHFL token within the coming weeks.  

The Block confirmed that the platform is targeting the first week of March for SHFL's token generation event and airdrop, which will happen on the same day.

Earlier today, the platform announced its tokenomics structure and airdrop plans in an official whitepaper. Shuffle will give out 28% of its total token supply across three airdrops in the next few years, with the first airdrop giving out the largest chunk at 10%.

Diving into the tokenomics

Five percent of SHFL will go to the platform's liquidity bootstrapping pool. Any USDC generated through the liquidity provision will go to providing liquidity for the token's USDC pool, which will go live after the liquidity bootstrapping pool has been completed.

An additional 2% will go to liquidity mining programs, 8.8% to early contributors, 25% to the team and 31.2% to Shuffle's treasury.

SHFL's maximum and total token supply will cap at 1 billion, with an initial circulating supply of 71,126,984 SHFL. 

Shuffle users can use SHFL, an ERC-20 token, as a wager asset and a way to access perks, with the token having a buyback-and-burn mechanism. The platform has seen 35,000 users places 2.8 billion bets since its launch on Feb. 1, 2023.


