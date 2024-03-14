<p>Ethereum-compatible Layer 1 Monad has launched its devnet having reached 10,000 transactions per second in internal testing.</p>\r\n<p>"Monad Devnet is live. 10,000 real TPS achieved on the EVM," the project <a href="https://x.com/monad_xyz/status/1768291081303568879?s=20">posted</a> on X.</p>\r\n<p>Monad claims to have optimized the way Ethereum works to provide greater throughput — designed to offer up to 10,000 TPS with a one-second block time. However, this may be more challenging for node operators, with hardware requirements around twice as large compared to the main Ethereum blockchain.</p>\r\n<p>Rather than simply cloning the Ethereum codebase, Monad <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/211352/monad-labs-funding-blockchain-former-jump-trading-developers">says</a> it’s building a new EVM from the ground up, using a pipelined architecture. This staggered approach, rather than carrying out each process one after the other, enables more efficient processing and instant block finality. Monad is also bytecode compatible, making it simple for Ethereum developers to port their existing decentralized applications to the blockchain.</p>\r\n<p>The mon token will be used to pay for transactions to be included within blocks, known as a carriage cost, and for transactions to be executed, according to Monad's <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/252757/monad-token-name">technical documents</a> released in September. However, Monad later removed the token name from the documents for unspecified reasons.</p>\r\n<p>The company behind the blockchain project, Monad Labs, was co-founded by former Jump Trading developers. Monad Labs previously <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/211352/monad-labs-funding-blockchain-former-jump-trading-developers">raised</a> $19 million in funding led by Dragonfly Capital following a $9 million pre-seed round in May 2022 and a $10 million seed round in December 2022. Earlier this week, it was reported that Monad Labs is eyeing a more than <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/281816/monad-labs-eyes-200-million-raise-led-by-paradigm-fortune">$200 million</a> fundraising round, led by venture capital firm Paradigm.</p>\r\n<p>Monad’s public testnet is expected to follow shortly, with a mainnet release scheduled for later in the year.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>