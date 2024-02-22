<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Jeffrey Zirlin, co-founder of Sky Mavis that created the Axie Infinity game, said that two of his wallets were hacked on Friday morning Asia time and that Ronin was not affected, according to his X post. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Blockchain security firm PeckShield </span><a href="https://twitter.com/PeckShieldAlert/status/1760843091916042439"><span style="font-weight: 400;">identified</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> that a “whale wallet” had been compromised with about 3,248 Ether, worth around $9.7 million, withdrawn from the Ronin Bridge and moved to crypto mixer Tornado Cash.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“The attack is limited to my personal accounts, and has nothing to do with validation or operations of the Ronin chain,” Zirlin </span><a href="https://twitter.com/Jihoz_Axie/status/1760845078757511562"><span style="font-weight: 400;">said</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> on X. “Additionally, the leaked keys have nothing to do with Sky Mavis operations.”</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Zirlin’s Sky Mavis founding counterpart Aleksander Leonard Larsen also </span><a href="https://twitter.com/Psycheout86/status/1760837760179380279"><span style="font-weight: 400;">said</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> on X that the Ronin Bridge has no issue, and a wallet was compromised “like what happens on every chain.”</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Ronin, a sidechain hosting Sky Mavis’ blockchain game Axie Infinity, </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/196941/the-biggest-crypto-hacks-of-2022"><span style="font-weight: 400;">was exploited for $625 million</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> in March last year. The hackers, later identified to be North Korea-backed Lazarus Group, gained unauthorized access via an email-based phishing attack.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>